Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 1,794 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,587 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,341,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,964 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

