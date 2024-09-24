Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 3,325 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,231,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

