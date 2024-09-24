Wulff Hansen & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

