Savoie Capital LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savoie Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Savoie Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.84.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $784.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $830.71 and its 200 day moving average is $923.65. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

