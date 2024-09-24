Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

