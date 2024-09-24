International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

IFF stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Read Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.