Arbitrum Hits 1-Day Volume of $179.51 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $179.51 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.59274445 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1008 active market(s) with $191,925,643.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

