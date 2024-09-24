Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $67,736,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,605,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.32.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.3 %

CYBR opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.05 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $293.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.