SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $493,236.87

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $883.55 million and $493,236.87 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.70841213 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $789,957.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

