Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $165.78 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,148,950,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

