Catizen (CATI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245.50 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $245.50 million and $322.85 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.80019769 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $364,487,338.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

