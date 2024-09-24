Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Cut by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.