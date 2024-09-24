VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Sold by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOTI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

