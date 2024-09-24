Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $774,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,083,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,393,000 after buying an additional 2,043,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.