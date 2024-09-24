Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,215 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

