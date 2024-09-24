iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REETFree Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,179 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

