Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares Sold by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP cut its holdings in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,459 shares during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares makes up 4.8% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 3.12% of Affinity Bancshares worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

