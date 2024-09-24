Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

