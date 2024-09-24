Raffles Associates LP Acquires Shares of 11,000 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

ASA opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

