Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

