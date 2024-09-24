Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,480 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.