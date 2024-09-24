ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) is Raffles Associates LP’s 6th Largest Position

Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for approximately 5.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 60,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

SDS opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

