Raffles Associates LP Has $2.38 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare makes up about 2.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

VMD stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

