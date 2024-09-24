Treynor Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 179,783 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,067 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

