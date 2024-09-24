Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $3,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.