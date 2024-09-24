Raffles Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Raffles Associates LP trimmed its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,249 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

