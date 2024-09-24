Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $525.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $526.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

