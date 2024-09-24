Raffles Associates LP Sells 10,000 Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Raffles Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP owned 0.27% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

