Treynor Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

