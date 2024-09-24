Raffles Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Raffles Associates LP reduced its stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital makes up 1.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TURN opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,825 shares of company stock worth $51,300. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

