Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after buying an additional 52,272 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.