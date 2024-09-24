Raffles Associates LP Acquires 38,530 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the quarter. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises about 1.6% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,903,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 395,290 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 86,689 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 196.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 246,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

