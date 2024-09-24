151,509 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of VIZIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 457,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 271,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

