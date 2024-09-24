The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 225,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 33.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

