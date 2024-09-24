GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,395 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

