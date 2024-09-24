Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $170.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

