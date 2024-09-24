Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.16 Million in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,069,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,821,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -280.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

