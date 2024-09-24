Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

