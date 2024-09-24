Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $239,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $240.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.34. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.75.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

