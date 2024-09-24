Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $3,175,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Dover by 23.5% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

