Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

