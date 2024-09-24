Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after purchasing an additional 265,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

EQT Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EQT opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.