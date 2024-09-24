Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

