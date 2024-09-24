Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $387.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $389.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

