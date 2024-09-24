Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

