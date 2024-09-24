Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

