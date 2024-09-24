Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 960.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner stock opened at $516.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $517.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

