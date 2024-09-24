Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.92 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

