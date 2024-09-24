Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 96 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $122.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

