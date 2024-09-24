Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 17,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

